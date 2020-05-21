Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne is about to embark on its first-ever launch demo with a payload onboard.



Tweets about this Nicolina C Elrick @elonmusk @Virgin_Orbit True showmanship that try try try again and success will rain forth! @virgingalactic… https://t.co/JZSOOKq8JO 3 hours ago Penrose Triangle™ We will learn, adjust, and begin preparing for our next test, which is coming up soon.” - Virgin Orbit CEO Failu… https://t.co/02Pzx31C5D 3 hours ago MadlyDeeply🤗🌹🐱 RT @DundeeBloke: 🤪🤪🤪 He will be asking us for more money soon Sir Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit rocket fails on debut flight https://t.co… 9 hours ago Michael Vogel @Virgin_Orbit Hopefully the engineers will find out the reason for the problem very soon - and hopefully it will be solvable. 11 hours ago DundeeBloke#GTTO #MOATS 🌹✊ 🤪🤪🤪 He will be asking us for more money soon Sir Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit rocket fails on debut flight https://t.co/VcqMFUjd0k 18 hours ago VUBBLE Virgin Orbit will soon launch a rocket from mid-air https://t.co/8dRifiqayj via @Seeker ht @LetsTalkScience 🚀👨‍🚀… https://t.co/iRvIXStSt8 20 hours ago Zak RT @AviationAPB: Virgin Orbit aircraft is currently flying. The launch is expected 50 minutes after take off.... so will be happening soon… 21 hours ago Niels (ニールス) The 747 "CosmicGirl" from VirginOrbit worked great. However, the rocket "LauncherOne" sadly didn't worked correctly… https://t.co/dO5pwCjKZ8 21 hours ago