Deputies: Missing Adams County 5-year-old is in danger Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:49s - Published 1 hour ago Deputies: Missing Adams County 5-year-old is in danger Five-year-old Cameron Walters, who disappeared from the Mineral Springs Lake Resort Campground Monday afternoon, is likely in danger, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. 0

Tweets about this Emily Egan Deputies: Missing Adams County 5-year-old is in danger - https://t.co/4Uok3aqt7h 1 hour ago 🦋Brittany Doerfler🦋 RT @CFranciscoWCPO: Just got update from Adams County sheriffs office. Cameron Walters is still missing. Water and land crews are searching… 2 hours ago Courtney Francisco Just got update from Adams County sheriffs office. Cameron Walters is still missing. Water and land crews are searc… https://t.co/bPaTWzKwQE 4 hours ago