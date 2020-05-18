Paul Mescal auctioning off his character's chain from 'Normal People' for charity The chain belonging to the actor's 'Normal People' character Connell Waldron has become a huge hit with viewers and even has its own Instagram account, and Paul has decided to donate one of his own accessories to a raffle for Pieta House, which works to prevent suicide and self-harm.

Paul Mescal via Pieta: Paul Mescal via Pieta: Paul Mescal via Pieta: Proceeds from the raffle will to go Pieta's work in providing free therapy to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation, or bereaved by suicide.