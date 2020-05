Investigation Discovery, the #1 network for true-crime programming, is delivering its viewers nine back-to-back nights of riveting specials, filled with headline-making stories and iconic cases with ID PRESENTS: NINE AT 9!

We are joined by Journalist Diane Diamond to talk about the cases that have sparked the nation's curiousity over time from Jeffery Dahmer to Brittany Murphy, this jam-packed premiere has it all!

Tune in to Investigation Discovery each day at 9pm to watch every premiere!