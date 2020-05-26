AAA: Memorial Day Gas Prices Lowest In 17 Years

Florida drivers paid an average price of $1.88 per gallon on Memorial Day which is 77 cents less than last year's holiday, and the lowest Memorial Day gas price in 17 years.



