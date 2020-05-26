Global  

AAA: Memorial Day Gas Prices Lowest In 17 Years

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Florida drivers paid an average price of $1.88 per gallon on Memorial Day which is 77 cents less than last year's holiday, and the lowest Memorial Day gas price in 17 years.

Katie Johnston reports.

12 People Shot, 10 Killed In Baltimore Over Memorial Day Weekend

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
Reporter Update: Police Investigate Clairton Double Shooting

Allegheny County Police say gunfire erupted in Clairton after a Memorial Day picnic last night; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:52Published