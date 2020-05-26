Global  

Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Hit at 'Deadliest Possible’ Angle, Study Finds
Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Hit at 'Deadliest Possible' Angle, Study Finds

Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Hit at 'Deadliest Possible’ Angle, Study Finds

For years, scientists have debated what angle the massive, dino-ending asteroid impacted Earth.

Now, researchers have pinpointed its deadly angle and say these findings could help us understand how large craters form on far-off planets.

