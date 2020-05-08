Grimes and Elon Musk Change
Their New Baby’s Name In early May, Elon Musk and
Grimes announced that their newly
born boy’s name was X Æ A-12.
Grimes, via Twitter The unusual name made the internet go ballistic, with
many questioning whether it was even a legal name.
Turns out it wasn’t legal,
as it contains the character
“Æ” and the number “12.” Under California law, official names can
only be spelled using hyphens, apostrophes
and the 26 letters of the English alphabet.
In order to comply with the law, the pair have
reportedly changed their son’s name to X Æ A-Xii.
News of the name change appeared on
Instagram after Grimes responded to a fan
asking about her son’s new name.
While the new name now spells out “12” in
Roman lettering, it is still seemingly invalid,
as they did not change their use of "Æ.”