Grimes and Elon Musk Change Their New Baby’s Name In early May, Elon Musk and Grimes announced that their newly born boy’s name was X Æ A-12.

Grimes, via Twitter The unusual name made the internet go ballistic, with many questioning whether it was even a legal name.

Turns out it wasn’t legal, as it contains the character “Æ” and the number “12.” Under California law, official names can only be spelled using hyphens, apostrophes and the 26 letters of the English alphabet.

In order to comply with the law, the pair have reportedly changed their son’s name to X Æ A-Xii.

News of the name change appeared on Instagram after Grimes responded to a fan asking about her son’s new name.

While the new name now spells out “12” in Roman lettering, it is still seemingly invalid, as they did not change their use of "Æ.”