Rare Audio of Narwhal Buzzes, Clicks and Whistles Captured Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:05s - Published 19 hours ago Rare Audio of Narwhal Buzzes, Clicks and Whistles Captured From social calls to foraging sounds, scientists have recorded rarely heard audio of the narwhal’s vocalizations, which provides insight into the behavior of the “legendary Arctic unicorn.” 0

