Pennsylvania Health Officials Hold Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing

THANK YOU ALL FOR JOINING METHIS DAY.THIS MEMORIAL DAY WAS A SOLEMNDAY, SOLEMN OCCASION.IN THE SLOWDOWN BY THE USUALHECTIC LIVES CAUSED BY COVID-19ALLOWED ME TO THINK ABOUT THEWOMEN AND MEN THAT GAVE THEIRLIVES SERVING IN OUR ARMEDFORCE.I KNOW IT'S TRULY ABOUT HONORINGTHOSE WHO MADE THE ULTIMATESACRIFICE.I WANTED TO TAKE THISOPPORTUNITY TO MAKE NOTE OF THEGREAT WORK BEING DONE RIGHT NOWBY THE NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS.WE HAVE MEMBER AND WOMEN IN THENATIONAL GUARD SUPPORT US IN OUREFFORTS TO HALT COVID-19.SOME HAVE ASSISTED AT TESTINGSITES, SOME HAVE PROVIDEDSUPPORT AT LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES AND SOME HAVE SERVEDIN OTHER WAYS.I PERSONALLY WANT TO THANKNATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS AND THEIRFAMILIES FOR THEIR WORKESPECIALLY DURING THESE TRYINGTIMES.JUST LIKE OTHER FAMILIES ACROSSTHE COMMONWEALTH, MILITARYFAMILIES ARE FACING NEWCHALLENGES.SOME OF THESE MILITARY FAMILIESARE OVERCOMING THESE CHALLENGESWHILE COPING WITH ONE PARENTBEING AWAY FROM HOME DUE TO ADEPLOYMENT OF COVID-19 SITE.THAT'S SHOWING THE STRENGTH OFTHESE DEDICATED, COURAGEOUSPENNSLYVANIANS.IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE SERVING INTHE NATIONAL GUARD WHETHER THEYARE DEPLOYED RIGHT NOW OR HAVESERVED US IN ANOTHER WAY.PLEASE REACH OUT TO THEM AND LETTHEM KNOW HOW GREAT.YOU ARE FOR EVERYTHING THEY'VEDONE.WE MEANWHILE ARE CONTINUING TOMAKE PROGRESS ON OUR FIGHTAGAINST COVID-19.OUR CASE COUNT CONTINUES TOTREND DOWNWARDS.WE'VE INCREASED TESTING CAPACITYFROM OVER 50,000 THE LAST WEEKOF APRIL TO NEARLY 80,000 LASTWEEK.WE NOW HAVE TESTING AT OVER 300LOCATIONS ACROSS THE STATE ANDALMOST EVERY COUNTY.WE'VE INCREASED OUR CONTACTTRACING CAPACITY.WE WENT FROM TRACING 433 PEOPLEON MAY 14 TO TRACING CLOSE TO170 AS OF TODAY.THOSE CONTACT TRACING AMOUNTS DONOT INCLUDE THE WORK BEING DONEBY THE COUNTY AND MUNICIPALHEALTH DEPARTMENTS.BECAUSE OF OUR COLLECTIVECOMMITMENT TO ACTIONS THATREDUCE COVID-19 SPREAD, SEVERALCOUNTIES WILL BE MOVING INTO THEGREEN PHASE ON FRIDAY.EVERY COUNTY INCLUDING THOSETHAT SAW THE HIGHEST INFECTIONRATES WILL SOON BE ABLE TO MOVEINTO THE YELLOW PHASE.WHILE WE'RE CONTINUING TO RAMPUP TESTING AND CONTACT TRACINGACROSS THE STATE TO ENSURE WECAN IDENTIFY CASES AND ELIMINATEECONOMY BUT WE'RE ABLE TO MAKETHIS PROGRESS TOWARD SAFELYREOPENING ECONOMY ONLY BECAUSEPEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE TAKEPRECAUTIONS AND KEEPINGYOURSELVES AND COMMUNITIESSAFE.WHETHER IT'S PERSONAL WEARING AMASK OR BUSINESS CHANGINGOPERATIONS TO PROTEC EMPLOYEESAND CUSTOMERS.SO I THANK EACH AND EVERY ONE OFYOU FOR DOING YOUR PART.AND ON THAT NOTE I'M GOING TOTURN THINGS OVER TO SECRETARYDR. LEVINE FOR TODAY'S UPDATE.DR. DA LEVINE?THANK YOU, GOVERNOR.GOOD MORNING.HERE IS OUR LATEST UPDATE ONCOVID-19 IN PENNSYLVANIA.AS OF 12:00 A.M.

THIS MORNING,WE HAVE 451 NEW CASES OFCOVID-19.THIS NOW BRINGS OUR STATEWIDETOTAL TO 680,637 PENNSLYVANIANSWHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19IN ALL 67 COUNTIES.THIS INCLUDES 5159 POSITIVECASES IN HEALTH CARE WORKERS.AND 14,857 POSITIVE CASES AMONGRESIDENTS OF 594 LONG-TERM CARELIVING FACILITIES WHICH INCLUDENURSING HOPES AND PERSONAL CAREHOMES.IT ALSO INCLUDES 2558 POSITIVECASES IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY ANDAT 177 FACILITIES.TRAGICALLY 1522 DEATHS HAVE BEENATTRIBUTED TO COVID-19 INPENNSYLVANIA.WE CONTINUE TO SEE A DECLINE INCASES STATEWIDE WHICH IS VERYGOOD NEWS FOR PENNSYLVANIA.REGIONALLY WE'RE SEEING SOMEFLUCTUATION OF CASE COUNTS BUTOVERALL THEY CONTINUE TO TRENDDOWNWARD.THIS IS ESPECIALLY ENCOURAGINGCONSIDERING THAT WE HAVEINCREASED OUR TESTINGCAPABILITIES AS THE GOVERNOR ASMENTIONED.STATEWIDE WE ARE NOW MAY HAVENOW ESTIMATING THAT 61% OFPEOPLE WITH COVID-19 HAVERECOVERED.COVID-19 IS A NEW VIRUS.IT'S A NOVEL OR NEW CORONAVIRUSWE'RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT EVERYDAY.WHEN THE VIRUS WAS FIRSTIDENTIFIED, REPORTS FROM OTHERCOUNTRIES DEMONSTRATED THATCOVID-19 DID NOT SEEM TOSIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT CHILDRENTHE WAY IT IMPACTED ADULTS.IN FACT, MOST OF THE CASES INPENNSYLVANIA ARE IN ADULTS 25 OROLDER.WHEN WE DID SEE CASES INCHILDREN, MOST WERE MILD,MODERATE OR EVEN ASYMPTOMATIC.EVEN THOUGH THIS IS STILL TRUE,THE CRRCH CDC IS REPORTING SOMECHILDREN ARE DEVELOPING A NEWSERIOUS CONDITION AS A COMPLICATE COMPLICATION OF COVID-19.THEY ARE CALLING THIS CONDITIONMIRKS, SC MISC OR MULTISYMPTOMSYNDROME IN CHILDREN.THERE THIS IS SIMILAR TO CAWSACKY DISEASE IN CHILDREN.IT INCLUDES PERSISTENT FEVER,HIGH FEVER, RASH OR CHANGE INSKIN COLOR, SWOLLEN LIMP NODES,RED EYES OR CONJUNGTIVEITIS ANDABDOMINAL PAIN.I WANT TO EMPHASIZE THAT THEREIS RATHER LIMITED INFORMATIONABOUT THIS CONDITION.WE DO NOT KNOW IF IT IS SPECIFICTO CHILDREN OR IF IT COULD ALSOOCCUR IN ADULTS.WE ALSO DO KNOW KNOW THESPECIFIC RISK FACTORS OR HOW ITIS TRANSMITTED.THIS IS WHY IT IS IMPORTANT FORPARENTS TO BE AWARE OF THESYMPTOMS OF IN CONDITION.IF YOU NOTICE ANY SYMPTOMS INYOUR CHILD, PLEASE CONTACT YOURCHILD'S PEDIATRICIAN OR OTHERHEALTH CARE PROVIDER WHO WILL BEABLE TO GUIDE YOU ON WHAT TO DONEXT.WE'RE WORKING WITH OUR GREATCHILDREN'S HOSPITALS AND OURMAJOR PEDIATRIC CENTERS TOGATHER CASE INFORMATION USING ASTANDARDIZED FORM PROVIDED BYTHE CDC.CURRENTLY WE ARE AWARE OF 17 ALLREPORTS OF MISC INNINE OF THOSE ARE CONFIRMED.TWO HAVE BEEN DETERMINEDACTUALLY NOT TO BE A CASE ANDTHE REMAINING SIX ARE UNDERINVESTIGATION.THERE ARE DEVELOPING TREATMENTPROTOCOLS BEING DEVELOPED FORTHOSE VERY ILL CHILDREN.IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THATTHIS IS AN EVOLVING AND CHANGINGSITUATION AND AS MOREINFORMATION ON THIS NEWCONDITION BECOMES AVAILABLE,WE'LL WORK TO PROVIDE UPDATES ASTHAT INFORMATION COMES IN.WE HAVE DONE GREAT WORK AS ACOMMONWEALTH TO COMBAT THISENEMY, COVID-19.BE STILL NEED TO BE VERY CAREFULAS WE CONTINUE TO GO FROM THERED ZONES TO THE YELLOW ZONESAND THEN GREEN ZONES.AS WE COME BACK TOGETHER WE HAVETO REMAIN AWARE THAT COVID-19 ISSTILL A RISK.WE'VE DONE GREAT WORK TOGETHERUNDER THE GOVERNOR'S LEADERSHIPAND I KNOW THAT WE'LL CONTINUETO WORK TOGETHER TO COMBATNOW, HERE ON ARE MY DAILYREMINDERS.PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS WITH SOAPAND WATER FOR AT LEAST 20SECONDS OR THE TIME IT TAKES TOSING HAPPY BIRTHDAY TWICE.USE HAND SANITIZER IF SOAP ANDWATER ARE NOT AVAILABLE.COVER COUGHS OR SNEEZES WITHYOUR ELBOWS NOT HANDS AND TRYNOT TO TOUCH YOUR FACEESPECIALLY AFTER TOUCHINGSURFACES.CLEAN SURFACES FREQUENTLY.IF YOU HAVE TO GO OUT FORACTIVITIES, PLEASE WEAR A MASK.IF YOU ARE GOING TO COME INTOCONTACT WITH OTHERS.IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOURHEALTH, PLEASE CONTACT YOURHEALTH CARE PROVIDER.IF YOU NEED MENTAL HEALTHRESOURCES BECAUSE YOU OR SOMEONEYOU KNOW IS EXPERIENCING AMENTAL HEALTH CRISIS, PLEASECONTACT THE CRISIS TEXT LINE BYTEXTING PA TO 741741 OR CALL THESTATEWIDE SUPPORT AND REFERRALHELPLINE AT 855-28 4-2494.AGAIN 1-855-284-2494.IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU CARE ABOUTNEEDS HELP WITH A SUBSTANCE USEDISORDER PLEASE CALL THEDEPARTMENT OF DRUG AND ALCOHOLPROGRAMS GET HELP NOW HOTLINE.AT 800-662-HELP.AGAIN 1-800-662-HELP.FOR THE MOST RELIABLEINFORMATION RELATED TOPENNSYLVANIA'S RESPONSE TOCOVID-19, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT HEALTH .PA .GOV.WHAT IS MOST IMPORTANT FORPENNSLYVANIANS TO REMEMBER ISPLEASE STAY CALM, STAY HOME, ANDSTAY SAFE.NOW THE GOVERNOR AND I AREPLEASED TO ANSWER QUESTIONED.THANK YOU, SECRETARY.FROM WTAE AND CBS 3 QUESTIONSABOUT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND ANDLARGE GATHERINGS.WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THECROWDS OF PEOPLE GATHERING OVERTHE HOLIDAY WEEKEND NOT SOCIALDISTANCING OR WEARING MASKS ANDSHOULD THOSE PEOPLE SELFQUARANTINE FOR TWO WEEKS.IT WOULD NOT BE INDICATED TOSELF QUARANTINE.THERE ARE DIFFERENT INDICATIONSFOR THAT.I WOULD EXPRESS CONCERN ABOUTTHOSE INDIVIDUALS.AS WE'VE BEEN SAYING THERE'SSTILL COMMUNITY SPREAD OFAND IF PEOPLE ARE IN LARGEGATHERINGS THAT THEY ARE NOTSOCIAL SOCIAL DISTANCING STAYINGSIX FEET APART.NOT WASHING THEIR HANDS AS MUCHAS THEY SHOULD OR USING HANDSANITIZER AND NOT WEARING MASKS,I WOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT THESPREAD OF COVID-19 IN THOSEINDIVIDUALS.FROM FOX 56, CASES ARE RISINGIN SOME STATES.DO YOU EXPECT TO SEE A RISE INPENNSYLVANIA AFTER MEMORIAL DAYWEEKEND?WELL, SO WE HAVE HAD THEREPORTS THAT YOU MENTIONED OFPEOPLE NOT PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING BUT THE GOVERNOR HASMENTIONED MANY TIMES, AND IAGREE THAT THE PEOPLE OFPENNSYLVANIA WANT TO DO THERIGHT THING AND THE RIGHT THINGRIGHT NOW IS THAT IF YOU GOODOUT TO WEAR A MASK, TO PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING, TO WASH YOURHANDS TORQUE HANDS AND USE HANDSANITIZER.I BELIEVE MOST PEOPLE INPENNSYLVANIA DID.THAT WE'LL BE VIGILANT FOR ANYPOTENTIAL OUTBREAKS IN THECOMMONWEALTH.FROM WTAE, ON FRIDAY WE'LLSEE THE FIRST COUNTIES INPENNSYLVANIA MOVE TO THE GREENPHASE, DO YOU HAVE UPDATED ORGUIDANCE FOR COUNTIES MOVINGINTO THAT PHASE?THERE'S BROAD GUIDANCE ON THEGOVERNOR'S WEB SITE AND MORESPECIFIC GUIDANCE EARLIER THISFROM WKOK, A LISTENER ASKEDWHERE THE NUMBERS IN NORTHUMBERLAND HAVE RISEN.THEY INCREASED BY 10 YESTERDAYAND ONE MORE IN SUNDBERRY ANDONE MORE IN SHAMOAKIN.I DON'T HAVE INFORMATIONABOUT THAT BUT WE CAN DO A DEEPDIF AND GET -- DIVE AND GET BACKTO THE REPORTER.ALSO FROM BKOK THEY WERECONCERNED ABOUT SPEAKS WITHUNION AND ANOTHER COUNTY WHICHIS WHY THEY ARE NOT GOING GREENTHIS WEEK.ANY IMPROVEMENT SO FAR?DON'T HAVE THE COUNTY NUMBERSTODAY.WE'RE REPORTING THAT ON THE WEBSITE IN TERMS OF DAILY REPORTSAND OUR TEAMS ARE LOOKING AT ALLOF THOSE AREAS CLOSELY.FROM WTAE AND WJAL, QUESTIONSABOUT LARGE GATHERINGS.IN WHAT PHASE WILL THEY ABOUTALLOWED SUCH AS WEDDINGS ANDALSO WHAT DO YOU EXPECT THOSE TOLOOK LIKE?WELL, SO, AGAIN MORE GUIDANCEON THE WEB SITE THIS WEEK INTERMS OF LIFE IN THE GREEN ZONESO TO SPEAK AND IN TERMS OFGATHERINGS.WE'RE NOT GOING TO RECOMMENDVERY LARGE GATHERINGS, HOWEVER,LARGE EVENTS SUCH AS SOMETHINGLIKE A LARGE CONCERT ORSOMETHING LIKE THAT.WE DO WANT PEOPLE TO CONTINUE TOPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING ASMUCH AS THEY POSSIBLY CAN.WE WANT PEOPLE TO WEAR MASKSEVEN IN THE GREEN ZONE.WE WANTED PEOPLE TO CONTINUE TOWASH THEIR HANDS, USE HANDSANITIZER AND CONTINUE TO BEVIGILANT FOR THE POTENTIALSPREAD OF COVID-19.FROM WKOK, WHAT DID YOU MAKEOF LETTER THAT ALLEGES HOSPITALSARE RATIONING N-95 MASKS.DEPARTMENT MAKE TO THEGUIDELINES GIVEN TO HOSPITALSABOUT REUSING MASKS?IS IT TRUE THAT THE STATEAPPROPRIATED NEARLY $58 MILLIONMANY EMERGENCY SPENDING FORP.P.E.

SINCE MARCH 4 MOSTLY FORDISTRIBUTION TO HEALTH SYSTEMS,FIRST RESPONDERS AND CAREFACILITIES?I DON'T HAVE SPECIFICINFORMATION ABOUT THE LETTER.BUT WE CERTAINLY WANT THEHOSPITALS AND HEALTH SYSTEMS TOFOLLOW OUR GUIDANCE REGARDINGN-95 MASKS THAT INCLUDESGUIDANCE IN TERMS OFAVAILABILITY OF PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT IF THEY AREDOING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES.SO WE'LL BE WORKING CLOSELY WITHHOSPITALS AND HEALTH SYSTEMS ASWELL AS THE HOSPITAL ASSOCIATIONTO MAKE SURE THEY ARE FOLLOWINGGUIDELINES AND RULES.WKOK JUST TO FOLLOW UP ON THELAST PART OF THAT IS IT TRUETHAT ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENTOF GENERAL SERVICES SHALL THESTATE APPROVED NEARLY 58 MILLIONIN EMERGENCY SPENDING FORPERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT,MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND SANITIZERSINCE MARCH 4, MOSTLY FORDISTRIBUTIONS FOR HEALTHSYSTEMS, FIRST RESPONDERS ANDCARE FACILITIES AND THAT ITSECURED ONLY 14.5 MILLION WORTHOF ORDERED SUPPLIES.CAN YOU EXPLAIN WHY MUCH HAS NOTBEEN SECURED?INFORMATION REGARDING THEAMOUNTS.I KNOW THAT THE DEPARTMENT OFGENERAL SERVICES HAS BEENLOOKING REALLY EVERYWHERE INPENNSYLVANIA, EVERYWHERE IN THEUNITED STATES AND THROUGHOUT THEWORLD TO BE ABLE TO PURCHASEPERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTFOR USE BY HEALTH CARE PERSONNELIN PENNSYLVANIA IN HOSPITALS ANDLONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES.MUCH OF THAT IS VERY, VERY HARDTO FIND BECAUSE IT'S A GLOBALPANDEMIC AND I KNOW THEY'LL BECONTINUING TO WORK TO GETWHATEVER EQUIPMENT WE CAN TOSUPPLY WHAT WE GET FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT.THANK YOU SECRETARY.OUR NEXT QUESTIONS ARE FOR THEGOVERNOR.GOVERNOR, FROM PA POST, NOW THATDAUPHIN COUNTY IS SCHEDULED TOGO TO YELLOW ON FRIDAY, WILLSTATE AGENCIES UNDER THEGOVERNOR'S JURISDICTION BEGINPROCESSING RIGHT TO KNOWREQUESTS AGAIN AND WILL YOU HOSTIN-PERSON NEWS CONFERENCES?TWO QUESTIONS.THE FIRST THE RIGHT TO KNOW, WEARE GOING TO DO WHATEVER WE CANTO MAKE SURE THAT THE RIGHT TOKNOW REQUESTS ARE ACTED UPON.AGAIN, AS WE MOVE TO THE YELLOWWE HAD A LOT OF EMPLOYEES, STATEEMPLOYEES WHO CONTINUE TOTELE-WORK WHICH MAKES THE RIGHTTO KNOW REQUEST SOMEWHAT MOREPROBLEMATIC BUT WE'LL WORK ONTHAT AND DO THAT.IN TERMS OF IN PERSON PRESSCONFERENCES, THIS ROOM WE'VELAID OUT AND THE HOPE IS THATOUR FIRST PRESS CONFERENCE LIVEWITH REPORTERS IN THE ROOM WILLBE ON FRIDAY.FROM THE PHILADELPHIAINQUIRER GOVERNOR MURPHY TODAYANNOUNCED GRADUATION CEREMONIESCOULD BE HELD STARTING JULY 6 ASLONG AS THEY ARE OUTDOORS WITHSOCIAL DISTANCING IN PLACE.WHEN CAN SUCH CEREMONIES BE HELDIN PENNSYLVANIA?AS DR. LEVINE SAID THEGUIDELINES AS WE BECOME MORESPECIFIC ESPECIALLY IN THE GREENAREAS BUT ALSO IN THE YELLOWHAVE CERTAIN NUMBERS OF PEOPLEBEYOND WHICH WE DON'T THINK IT'SREALLY SAFE.SO SOCIAL DISTANCING IS ALWAYSIMPORTANT.WEARING A MASK IS ALWAYS GOINGTO BE IMPORTANT.BUT I THINK THERE OUT TO BELIMITS IN TERMS OF HOW MANYPEOPLE COME TOGETHER IN ANY ONEEVENT.AND I DON'T KNOW WHAT NEW JERSEYIS DOING OR WHAT GOVERNOR MURPHYHAS DONE IN THAT REGARD BUTPENNSYLVANIA, I THINK, WHATWE'RE TRYING TO DO IS SAY THISIS NOT ABOUT THE REGULATIONS.THIS IS ABOUT STAYING SAFE.WHATEVER YOU DO AS APENNSLYVANIAN AND WHATEVERCONTEXT, YOU HAVE TO DOEVERYTHING YOU CAN TO AVOIDINFECTING SOMEBODY ELSE WITHTHIS DISEASE.FROM PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK.TODAY NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR MURPHYANNOUNCED THAT PROFESSIONALSPORTS TEAMS IN NEW JERSEY MAYRETURN TO TRAINING AND GAMEACTION.WHERE DO YOU STAND ONPROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAMS ON THESTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA?WE'VE BEEN WORKING OVER LASTFEW WEEKS WITH PROFESSIONAL ANDAMATEUR SPORTS TEAMS TO FIGUREOUT WHAT THE GUIDELINES OUGHT TOBE TO KEEP PLAYERS AND CITIZENSTHAT'S WHAT WE'RE TRYING TODONNED AHE WORK IN ACONSTRUCTIVE WAY WITH SPORTSORGANIZATIONS TO FIGURE OUT HOWWE CAN DO THAT.FROM ABC 27, GOVERNOR IT SEMSTHE BUDGET WILL BE BROKE NOONPHASES, A FIVE -- BROKEN INTOPHASES, A FIVE MONTH BUDGET,SEVEN MONTH BUDGET.CAN YOU TELL US HOW IT'S GOINGTO WORK AND WHY WE'RE DOING ITTHAT WAY?WE'RE CONTINUING TO WORK ANDWE'RE MOVING WITH THE GENERALASSEMBLY IN FAIRLY GOOD ORDERHERE TO GET TO A BUDGET.I THINK ALL OF US ARE STRUGGLINGTO KNOW EXACTLY WHAT THEFINANCIAL SITUATION IS GOING TOLOOK LIKE OVER THE NEXT -- THECOURSE OF THE WHOLE NEXT FISCALYEAR.SO WE'RE DOING -- WE'RE GOING TODO SOME UNUSUA THINGS.THE BUDGET IS NOT FINISHED YET.THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND MYADMINISTRATION WE'RE STILLWORKING ON IT AND I THINK WE'REAS I SAY DOING THAT IN ACONSTRUCTIVE WAY.I HOPE WE GET TO A CONCLUSIONFAIRLY QUICKLY BUT IT'S ACONCLUSION THAT TAKES INTOACCOUNT THE UNUSUALCIRCUMSTANCES WE FIND OURSELVESIN.FROM PENN LIVE ON THIS TOPIC,WAS YOUR DECISION TO GO ALONGWITH THIS TIED TO AN AGREEMENTTO QUARANTINE EDUCATON BUDGETLINES WOULD NOT BE CUT IN 2021?[INAUDIBLE]NO, THAT WAS NOT PART OF ANYDEAL.WE WERE LOOKING AT, AGAIN, THECONSTRAINTS WERE ALL IN THEGENERAL ASSEMBLY ANDADMINISTRATION OPERATING UNDERAND TRYING TO UNDERSTAND WHATTHE NEXT FISCAL YEAR IS GOING TOLOOK LIKE GIVEN THEUNCERTAINTIES WE FIND OURSELVESIN RIGHT NOW.WE DENT EVEN KNOW WHAT THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT'SCONTRIBUTION IS IF ANY MOREBEYOND THE CARES ACT.THERE'S UNKNOWNS AND WE'RESTRUGGLING TO FIGURE OUT WHATTHE BEST WAY FOR US TO MOVEFORWARD IN A BUDGETING SENSE.ONE MORE QUESTION ON THEBUDGET FROM CBS 21.WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SEE --SORRY, WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SEEIN AN APPROPRIATION BILL FROMTHE GENERAL ASSEMBLY?AGAIN, WANT TO SEE WHAT ITHINK WE'RE SEEING AND THAT ISWORKING TOGETHER IN ACOLLABORATIVE WAY TO GET TO APOINT WE'RE DOING THE BEST WECAN TO SUPPORT THE SERVICES THETHINGS WITH HE NEED SUPPORT AS AGOVERNMENT IN PENNSYLVANIA ANDRECOGNIZE THE UNCERTAINTIESTHROUGHOUT IN THIS WORLD WE'REFROM STATE COLLEGE.COM.THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AGREEDTO ASK YOU TO MOVE TO GREEN ONMAY 29th AS YOU PLANNEDINSTEAD OF DELAYING IT BY A WEEKAS THEY REQUESTED LAST WEEK.WOULD YOU GRANT THE REQUEST TOMOVE TO GREEN THIS WEEK?YES.INQUIRER.THEY PUT OUT INFORMATION ON THEGREEN PHASE, RESTAURANTS,SALONS, GYMS, ENTERTAIN CAN ONLYOPERATE AT 50% CAPACITY.HOW DID YOU DECIDE ON THE NUMBERAND HOW WILL THE LIMITS BEENFORCED?WE'RE WORKING WITH THEAMERICAN RESTAURANT AND --PENNSYLVANIA RESTAURANT ANDLODGING ASSOCIATION TO ESTABLISHGUIDELINES.WE SHOULD HAVE THOSE A CLEARFORMAT LATER THIS WEEK.WITHBUT AGAIN, IN THIS AS INEVERYTHING ELSE WE LAY OUTGUIDELINES TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE.ULTIMATELY WHAT IS NOT GOING TOWORK IS ENFORCEMENT.IT'S EACH AND EVERY INDIVIDUALPENNSLYVANIAN AND BUSINESS OWNERDOING THEY CAN TO PROTECT THEEMPLOYEES AND CUT OF MORE ANDPROTECT EACH OTHER FROM THISDISEASE WHICH SOON INFECTIOUSDISEASE -- IS AN INFECTIOUSDISEASE THAT CAN BE DEADLY.WE WANT TO PROTECTPENNSYLVANIAANS AND THE BEST WAYTO DO THAT IS TO GET THEM TO DOTHAT HEM TSTLES.THEMSELVES.FROM PENN LIVE HAVE YOU GIVENTHE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE POKE IDON'T KNOW RACEWAY -- POCONORACEWAY TO HOLD THE EVENT NEXTMONTH.WE'RE NOT NEGOTIATING.WE'RE WORKING WITH THEM TO MAKESURE THE GUIDELINES ARE THERE TOKEEP COMPETENT S FOR,COMPETITORS, PEOPLE WHO WORKAROUND THE POCONO RACEWAY SAFE.THAT'S WHAT WE'RE TRYING TO DO.EVERY CONVERSATION WE HAD IN ISTHAT VEIN.IT'S A MATTER OF WHAT CAN WE DOTO BEST PROTECT THE LIVES OFOUR NEXT SET OF QUESTIONS ISFOR THE SECRETARY.SECRETARY, FROM WTAE, AS MOREAND MORE PLACES START TO OPEN UPTHE, WHO IS WARNING ABOUT ASPEKD PEAK FOR PLACES THATREOPEN -- SECOND PEAK FOR PLACESTHAT REOPEN TOO SOON.HOW IS WARNING BE FACTORED INTOTHE REOPENING PLANS?WE'LL SEE IN TERMS OF HOW THECOUNTIES GO FROM RED TO YELLOWWHICH WILL BE BY THE END OF NEXTAND THEN COUNTIES GO FROM YELLOWTO GREEN WILL BE WATCHING VERYCAREFULLY.OUR NUMBERS AS WE'VE BEENDISCUSSING DURING THE DAY ANDEACH IN A COUNTY LEVEL WE'LL BEDOING OUR INCREASED TESTING.WE'RE DOING OUR CONTACT TRACINGAND WATCHING FOR OUTBREAKS.WE'RE PLACING PEOPLE INTOQUARANTINE WHEN ISOLATION ANDQUARANTINE WHEN NECESSARY.WE DO WHATEVER WE CAN TO PREVENTANY SPREAD IN PENNSYLVANIA AS WEDO THE PHASED REOPENING.FROM PUBLIC SOURCE, THERE ACIRCUMSTANCE UNDER WHICH ALONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IS NOTLISTED?I BELIEVE THIS IS IN REFERENCETO THE LIST ON THE WEB SITE OFTHE DATA SURROUNDING LONG-TERMCARE FACILITIES?SO WE HAVE OUR NURSING HOMES,WE HAVE PERSONAL CARE HOMESLISTED, WE HAVE OTHERS LIKEASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES.SO I DON'T BELIEVE SO.IF THERE IS ONE, LET US KNOW ANDWE'LL MAKE SURE IT GETS LISTED.FROM WQKY, DO YOU HAVE A TIMETABLE ON WHEN TESTING OF STAFFAND RESIDENTS IN LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES WILL BEGIN?THAT HAS BEGUN.THAT BEGAN SEVERAL WEEKS AGO.WE DID PILOT TESTING BEFORE WEANNOUNCED OUR TESTING PLAN ANDTHAT TESTING IS GOING ON AS WESPEAK.SO WE'RE LOOKING AND WORKINGTOWARDS TESTING EVERY STAFFMEMBER AND EVERY PATIENT INTHESE FACILITIES TO BE ABLE TODETECT ASYMPTOMATIC INDIVIDUALSAND THEN PLACE THEM IN ISOLATIONAND OTHERS TO QUARANTINE SO WECAN WORK TO PREVENT THE SPREADOF COVID-19 IN THESE VULNERABLEFACILITIES FRNCH THEPHILADELPHIA "THE PHILADELPHIAINQUIRER" YOU SAID THE METRICWASN'T AS IMPORTANT AS IT ONCEWAS.CAN YOU ELABORATE ON WHEN ITBECAME LESS IMPORTANT.OVER THE LAST WEEK WE HAVE --AS THE GOVERNOR AS DESCRIBED,WE'VE SIGNIFICANTLY BEEN ABLE TOINCREASE OUR TESTING.AND SO AS WE INCREASE OURTESTING, WE'RE GOING TO BEPICKING UP MORE AND MORE PEOPLEWITH COVID 19.THAT MAKES AN INCIDENT RATE SUCHAS THE METRIC OF 50 PER 100,000LESS USEFUL TO US AS A MEASUREOF WHAT COUNTIES CAN GO FROM REDTO YELLOW AND GOOD FROM YELLOWTO GROWN.IT'S REALLY BEEN IN THE LASTWEEK OR SO THAT WE HAVE SAIDTHAT THAT MEAT TRICK IS METRICIS NOT AS RELEVANT AS IT USED TOBE.WE'RE LOOKING AT MANY MODELS ANDTHE TRAJECTORY ANIMATIONS ON THEWEB SITE, WE HAVE THECARNEGIE-MELLON DATA ANDINFORMATION ON THE WEB SITE.WE'VE BEEN LOOKING AT MODELSPARTICULARLY FROM CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL PHILADELPHIA AND THEIRPOLICY LAB.A LOT OF DIFFERENT MODEL ANDMETRICS THAT WE'RE LOOKING INORDER TO MAKE DECISIONS ONE FORCOUNTIES NOW TO GO FROM YELLOWTO GREENE GREEN AND INFORM THEGOVERNOR'S DECISION TO ANNOUNCETHAT COUNTIES COULD GO TO YELLOWBY THE END OF NEXT WEEK.FROM "THE PHILADELPHIAINQUIRER" WHAT EXACT PARAMETERSDOES A COUNTY IS HAVE TO MEETBEFORE GOING FROM YELLOW TOGREEN AND HOW CLOSELY ARE THEYMONITORED WITH THE TRANSITION TOTHE GREEN PHASE?THEY NEED TO HAVE A CONTINUALDECREASING RATE OF COVID-19WHILE THEY WERE YELLOW.IF THAT IS CONTINUING IT HAS TOGO ON FOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS.COULD BE LONGER.AT LEAST TWO WEEKS SINCE THE INKINK CUE THE PERIOD IS TWOWEEKS.IF THERE'S QUESTIONS WE'LL HELDHOLD THEM AT YELLOW AND WATCHTHE PARAMETERS.FROM THE PITTSBURGH POSTGAZETTE, WHAT YOU KEL WHAT CANYOU TELL US ABOUT THE DEATHSTHIS YEAR?CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THECOVID-19 DEATHS NOT RECORDEDBECAUSE OF DECEASED WAS NEVERTESTED FOR THE VIRUS?WE'RE LOOKING AT THE EXCESSDEATH RATE.WE'VE SEEN THAT IN OTHERSTATES.WE'RE LOOKING AT THAT METRIC ANDOUR GREAT TO SEE IF THAT WOULDBE USEFUL FOR US TO PUBLISH.WE'LL BE CONSIDERING THAT.ALSO FROM THE PITTSBURGH POSTGAZETTE HAS THE STATE FOUNDEVIDENCE OF PROBLEMS THAT LED TOOUTBREAKS IN MULTIPLE HOMESOWNED BY THE SAME COMPANIES?ANYTHING DONE ACROSS A NETWORKOF NURSING HOMES THAT PLAYED AROLE IN OUTBREAKS OF THOSENURSING HOMES?NOT SPECIFICALLY.WE PUT OUT ON THE WEB SITE LASTWEEK THE ACTIONS TAKEN IN TERMSOF VIOLATIONS OF OUR REGULATIONSIN TERMS OF NURSING HOPES.WE CONTINUE TO WORK WITH NURSINGHOMES REALLY CLOSELY BUT WE'LLHOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR ANYINFRACTIONS?THEN FROM THE TRIBUNE REVIEW,WHY IS THE STATE NOT INCLUDINGNEGATIVE ANTIBODY TESTS IN ITSREPORTING EVEN THOUGH IT'SINCLUDING THE POSITIVE RESULTSIN THE CASE COUNT WITHOUTKNOWING HOW MANY NEGATIVES WEREIN THE TEST ISN'T THE STATELACKING TRANSPARENCY ABOUT ITSCAPACITY TO PERFORM THEDIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR THE VIRUS.IT'S IMPORTANT TO REMEMBERTHAT YOU -- THE ANTIBODY TESTINGIS NOT BEST USED AS A DIAGNOSTICTEST.WE'RE PLACING THE POSITIVE TESTSIN A PROBABLE POSITIVE CATEGORYAND, AGAIN, NONE OF THE PROBABLEPOSITIVES ARE CONSIDERED WHEN WEMAKE ANY DECISIONS.ONLY THE CONFIRMED CASES.WE ARE BEING AS TRANSPARENT ASWE POSSIBLY CAN.WE'RE CONTINUING TO ADD NEW DATAAND NEW ANALYSIS TO THE WEBSITE.THAT'S AN INTERESTING IDEA ABOUTINCLUDING THE NEGATIVE NEGATIVEANTIBODY TESTS.WE'LL DISCUSS IT.FOR THE GOVERNOR.GOFFGOVERNOR, FROM WGAL,REGARDING ELECTIONS ISPENNSYLVANIA EQUIPPED TO HANDLETHE MAIL IN BALLOT ELECTIONSOFFICIALS WILL RECEIVE.COUNTIES EXPRESSED CONCERNSABOUT THE NEW SYSTEM HANDLINGTHEM ALL PARTICULARLY IN THEFALL ELECTION?I THINK IT'S A LEGITIMATECONCERN.SO THE STATE.WE HAVE GOTTEN MONEY TOGETHER TOMAKE AVAILABLE TO COUNTIES WHOARE COUNTING THESE MAIL-INBALLOTS.AGAIN, THE HOPE IS THATESPECIALLY WITH COVID-19PANDEMIC THAT THIS IS A BETTER,HEALTHIER WAY TO ACTUALLYEXERCISE THE VOTE THAN VOTING INPERSON.BUT TO THE EXTENT MORE PEOPLEVOTE BY MAIL THAT REDUCES THEVOTING LOCATIONS.THE HOPE IS THAT WHILE THERE'S