Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend

Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 02:11s - Published
19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend

19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend

St.

Louis police are investigating a string of shootings that left 19 people shot and four dead.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shirley33594843

Shirley Baldwin RT @gatewaypundit: 19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend | 'A sad, tragic beginning to summer' https://t.co/IL… 16 minutes ago

MrsRuggeri

Amy Ruggeri RT @Tmann69: While our attention has been diverted at COVID-19 respectfully so, we have our own epidemic here locally. We need a “RIGHT NOW… 45 minutes ago

oceanerazzurro

Mamma Universale ☮🌈☯️ RT @MauriceMichael: It’s a the guns stupid: 19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend | 'A sad, tragic beginning t… 1 hour ago

166Factor

Marc Lawson @LydaKrewson Why don't you stop "senseless gun violence" in your own St Louis rather than going on MSDNC and lec… https://t.co/4x8MDyDAHS 1 hour ago

BMerin3

BMerin RT @T_N_B7: 19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend | 'A sad, tragic beginning to summer' | News Headlines | htt… 2 hours ago

T_N_B7

Tim N 19 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis during violent Memorial Day weekend | 'A sad, tragic beginning to summer' | News Hea… https://t.co/O7mqkTfVdy 2 hours ago

WillesLee

Willes Lee At Louis mass murder. @TheDemocrats just don’t care. https://t.co/7A05MAJLNs 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Violent weekend in Baltimore [Video]

Violent weekend in Baltimore

Violent weekend in Baltimore

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:40Published
Gov. Phil Murphy Says There's A Shot Some Parts Of Shore Could Open For Memorial Day Weekend [Video]

Gov. Phil Murphy Says There's A Shot Some Parts Of Shore Could Open For Memorial Day Weekend

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:12Published