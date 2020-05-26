Baby bear cools off in wash basins by turning on the taps

This is the adorable moment a baby bear was seen happily cooling off in sink basins during a hot summer day in Thailand.

The orphaned Asian black bear had turned on a tap and was wetting its fur with water from the taps next to a bathroom in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand, on May 21.

Temperatures outside were reaching 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 Fahrenheit) with the start of summer.

Park ranger Bodin Srichankham stumbled on the creature while he was patrolling the national park.

He said the cub was also curious about the water that ran through the faucets.

The volunteer ranger said the cub is one of the creatures that had survived recent forest fires that had engulfed vast swathes of forest.

He said: "The orphan cub was found while national park staff were fighting the fire.

"They could not find his mother so he was taken alone and has been nurtured by the staff and stays in the grounds of the building.

He looked curious about the faucet and thought it was his toy."