Kendall's twin brother Kirby now has his own reality show on Quibi

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Kendall's twin brother Kirby now has his own reality show on Quibi
Meet the secret Kardashian, Kirby Jenner, in his new reality show
Tweets about this

sarah20nine

sarah Okay, I gotta say, that show or whatever it is with Kendall Jenner having a twin brother named Kirby looks fuckin hilarious 😂 3 hours ago

MobilitySpain

MobilityScooterSpain RT @Andy_Burton: Kendall Jenner Has a Secret 'Twin Brother' — Who Is Kirby Jenner? - Glamour https://t.co/kEzPdSCeY8 https://t.co/unZ1skLvzE 4 hours ago

Andy_Burton

Andy Burton Kendall Jenner Has a Secret 'Twin Brother' — Who Is Kirby Jenner? - Glamour https://t.co/kEzPdSCeY8 https://t.co/unZ1skLvzE 4 hours ago

entenkwkm

Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! RT @enews: Meet Kirby Jenner= IG personality, Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother," and according to Kim, the family's best kept secre… 4 hours ago

AkoliPenoukou

Akoli Penoukou The Kardashian-Jenner family&rsquo;s best kept secret has been revealed! The new Quibi series Kirby Jenner chronicl… https://t.co/Otky3EFXTk 7 hours ago

SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media Why Kendall Jenner's Fraternal Twin Brother Kirby Is the Kar-Jenners' 'Best Kept Secret' - https://t.co/5xEbgdZXOe https://t.co/bMphWIsF9m 7 hours ago

KISS_mag

KISS.ie Kendall's 'fraternal twin brother' is finally stepping into the spotlight https://t.co/pH6CZgEcPV 8 hours ago

nbcsandiego

NBC 7 San Diego The Kardashian-Jenner family has grown again -- this time with Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother." https://t.co/rO4C8FsyYS 9 hours ago


Kendall Jenner's 'secret twin' lands TV show [Video]

Kendall Jenner's 'secret twin' lands TV show

Kendall Jenner's secret twin brother Kirby's show will debut on Quibi this weekend.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published