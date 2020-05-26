YouTuber spends a week bingeing every Airbnb Online Experience

In an attempt to liven up lockdown life, two friends James Ware and friend David cram every virtual Airbnb Online Experience into seven days.

In this action-packed video, screen-recorded from their London homes in May, we experience "Laughter Yoga" in Lisbon, Zumba with former Olympians in Hawaii, rise at 5am for a K-pop dance lesson in South Korea's capital Seoul, take part in "Chocolate Meditation" in Mexico and even "Turkish Coffee Fortune Telling" in New York.

Airbnb's Online Experiences are live interactive sessions conducted over video conferencing tool Zoom by hosts around the world, for groups of frustrated “sightseers” bored at home.

Ware, a popular YouTuber, told Newsflare: "We wanted to go on an adventure.

There was only one catch: quarantine.

"Here's a taste of the people, places and positivity we encountered as we travelled the world without even leaving our homes, speaking to people in 23 countries in just seven days.

It was the wackiest week imaginable from the comfort of our sofas.

"Thanks so much to all the inspiring hosts who made this such an epic experience."