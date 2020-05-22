|
Bayer Agrees to Settle Roundup Cancer Lawsuits
|
Bayer Agrees to Settle Roundup Cancer Lawsuits
Pharmaceutical giant Bayer said it has verbally agreed to pay 125,000 settled lawsuits stemming from its Roundup weed killer.
|
|
|