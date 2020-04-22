Warner Music Group goes public after initial delays amid coronavirus pandemic.
The company plans to offer 70 million shares on the Nasdaq.
Investidea RT @Investidea1: Think $SNE Sony will breakout above $80 once Warner music goes public #ipo https://t.co/GrcGUF2BeU $SPOT $PTON $VIVHY #m… 6 days ago
Investidea Think $SNE Sony will breakout above $80 once Warner music goes public #ipo https://t.co/GrcGUF2BeU $SPOT $PTON… https://t.co/FQLtDsvN3v 6 days ago
Investidea Think $SNE Sony will breakout above $80 once Warner music goes public #ipo https://t.co/GrcGUF2BeU $SPOT $PTON $VIVHY #music #streaming 1 week ago
New TikTok CEO Will Focus On Music And GamingThe former head of streaming services at Disney Kevin Mayer is the new CEO of TikTok. According to Business Insider, he said he wants to focus on music and gaming at his new job. Trending songs on..
Cardi B and Ed Sheeran performances showcased in PlayOn FestMusic fans have been given the opportunity to relive "epic" past performances by the likes of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars as part of the virtual PlayOn Fest.