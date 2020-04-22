Warner Music Group Goes Public



Related videos from verified sources New TikTok CEO Will Focus On Music And Gaming



The former head of streaming services at Disney Kevin Mayer is the new CEO of TikTok. According to Business Insider, he said he wants to focus on music and gaming at his new job. Trending songs on.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Cardi B and Ed Sheeran performances showcased in PlayOn Fest



Music fans have been given the opportunity to relive "epic" past performances by the likes of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars as part of the virtual PlayOn Fest. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on April 22, 2020