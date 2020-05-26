Columbus Hotel Employee Injured - 5/26/20

A columbus hotel employee is injured after confronting a man knocking on doors.// columbus police say the incident happened early sunday morning.
// investigators believe the suspect was harassing people by knocking on doors of the hotel.
// the employee confronted the unknown man, that's when the assault happened.
Sources tell wcbi the beating happened at the red roof inn on highway 45.
// the victim was treated and released from the hospital.
// if you know who this person is, call golden triangle crime stoppers.
