Columbus Hotel Employee Injured - 5/26/20

If you recognize the man in the video, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800) 530-7151

A Columbus hotel employee is inured after confronting a man knocking on doors at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 45 Sunday morning.

A columbus hotel employee is injured after confronting a man knocking on doors.

// investigators believe the suspect was harassing people by knocking on doors of the hotel.

// the employee confronted the unknown man, that's when the assault happened.

Sources tell wcbi the beating happened at the red roof inn on highway 45.

// the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

