Pangolin rescued from Odisha quarantine center, will be tested for COVID-19
A pangolin was rescued from a quarantine center in Odisha.
It was captured in Athagarh forest range.
The pangolin will be tested for COVID-19 by the forest department.
Further details are awaited.
