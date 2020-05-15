Pangolin rescued from Odisha quarantine center, will be tested for COVID-19 Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 days ago Pangolin rescued from Odisha quarantine center, will be tested for COVID-19 A pangolin was rescued from a quarantine center in Odisha. It was captured in Athagarh forest range. The pangolin will be tested for COVID-19 by the forest department. Further details are awaited. 0

