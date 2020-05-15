Global  

Pangolin rescued from Odisha quarantine center, will be tested for COVID-19

Pangolin rescued from Odisha quarantine center, will be tested for COVID-19

A pangolin was rescued from a quarantine center in Odisha.

It was captured in Athagarh forest range.

The pangolin will be tested for COVID-19 by the forest department.

Further details are awaited.

