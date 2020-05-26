Masked traders, Cuomo re-open iconic NYSE

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined traders in putting on a face covering to mark the reopening of the iconic New York Stock Exchange trading floor, in another sign America is getting back to business.

(Governor Andrew Cuomo) "Stock market opened today...we want that economy to come roaring back." The famed New York Stock Exchange was back in business Tuesday after the iconic trading floor had been shut down since March 23.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell to mark the partial reopening, bringing back the NYSE's practice of inviting a special guest to kick off the trading day ....of course with one notable difference - he was wearing a mask.

The governor wasn't the only one.

All those returning to the iconic NYSE will have to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, which means only a quarter of the people normally on the trading floor will return - for now.

Later at his daily press briefing - held Tuesday at the NYSE, Cuomo highlighted the reopening as a blueprint for other businesses looking to hit the restart button.

"It didn't reopen the way it was.

It reopened smarter than it was before...fewer people, wearing masks, new precautions that the Stock Exchange has incorporate not because government said they had to but because the Stock Exchange is smart and they wanted to get back to business but they wanted to be smart and they are doing it in a way that's keeping people safe and that's an example of what we've been talking about." Other safeguard measures the NYSE is taking: All those returning to work have agreed to avoid the use of public transportation and they will be screened for signs of the virus before entering building.

And there's one more thing: all have to sign a legal waiver freeing the NYSE for any liability if they get the virus at work.

Getting the NYSE, long seen around the world as the most visible sign of American capitalism, up and running is being welcomed by many hoping the economy will only get better from here.

A lot of that optimism - is showing up in the market - with stocks trading at their best levels since March.