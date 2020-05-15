Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog

In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time.

Kant said, "Aarogya Setu app is now open source.

Transparency, privacy and security have been the core design principle of Aarogya Setu.

Opening its source for developers shows government of India's continued commitment to these principles.

Aarogya Setu reached 50 million subscribers in 13 days and 100 million subscribers in 41 days.

Aarogya Setu is bigger than all of the other COVID-19 apps in the world.

The App identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time."