TV actor hangs herself at Indore residence, last Instagram story said 'death of dreams'

TV actor Preksha Mehta who had worked in TV serials including Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq hanged herself at her residence in Indore on May 26, police said.

A suicide note has also been found from crime scene.

Preksha has also featured in 'Padman'.

Speaking about the incident, SHO of Hiranagar Police station, Rajiv Bhadoria, said, "A 25-yr-old woman was found hanging at her residence in Indore, earlier today.

She worked for TV serials in Mumbai and was staying with her family amid lockdown.

We have found a suicide note where she stated that she couldn't fulfill her dreams and couldn't make her parents proud.

We're investigating the matter."

