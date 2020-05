Over 50 bats found dead in Gorakhpur, carcasses sent for post-mortem

Around 52 bats were found dead in Gorakhpur's Belghat area on May 26.

Three of the bat carcasses were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for examination to know the exact reason behind their death.

"52 carcasses of bats were found.3 of them sent to IVRI Bareilly for post-mortem.

Heat stroke/pesticide can be reasons for deaths.

Linkng them to COVID-19 is not right, we should wait for post-mortem results," Avnish Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer told ANI.