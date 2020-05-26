Another day of 80s Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:49s - Published 1 hour ago Another day of 80s While still warm and humid for late May, it will be a little cooler on Wednesday and Thursday considering more clouds and better rain chances. A cold front sweeps the area Thursday night, which sets up cooler yet very nice conditions Friday and into the weekend. 0

Another day of 80s Today will be a slightlycooler right along thelakeshore as the light windshifts from the southwest tothe southeast. I still thinkmost of Milwaukee reaches 80degrees again, while middle80s are likely inland. Thereis a chance for a few pop up,hit or miss, thunderstorms todevelop this afternoon. Up toa quarter inch of rain ispossible if you land under oneof these brief t-storms. Muggyconditions continues tonightwith lows in the 60s andpatchy fog possible.Whilestill warm and humid for lateMay, it will be a littlecooler on Wednesday andThursday considering moreclouds and better rainchances. A cold front sweepsthe area Thursday night, whichsets up cooler yet very niceconditions Friday and into theweekend





