Another day of 80s

While still warm and humid for late May, it will be a little cooler on Wednesday and Thursday considering more clouds and better rain chances.

A cold front sweeps the area Thursday night, which sets up cooler yet very nice conditions Friday and into the weekend.

Today will be a slightlycooler right along thelakeshore as the light windshifts from the southwest tothe southeast.

I still thinkmost of Milwaukee reaches 80degrees again, while middle80s are likely inland.

Thereis a chance for a few pop up,hit or miss, thunderstorms todevelop this afternoon.

Up toa quarter inch of rain ispossible if you land under oneof these brief t-storms. Muggyconditions continues tonightwith lows in the 60s andpatchy fog possible.Whilestill warm and humid for lateMay, it will be a littlecooler on Wednesday andThursday considering moreclouds and better rainchances.

A cold front sweepsthe area Thursday night, whichsets up cooler yet very niceconditions Friday and into theweekend




