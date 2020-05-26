Another day of 80s

Today will be a slightlycooler right along thelakeshore as the light windshifts from the southwest tothe southeast.
I still thinkmost of Milwaukee reaches 80degrees again, while middle80s are likely inland.
Thereis a chance for a few pop up,hit or miss, thunderstorms todevelop this afternoon.
Up toa quarter inch of rain ispossible if you land under oneof these brief t-storms. Muggyconditions continues tonightwith lows in the 60s andpatchy fog possible.Whilestill warm and humid for lateMay, it will be a littlecooler on Wednesday andThursday considering moreclouds and better rainchances.
A cold front sweepsthe area Thursday night, whichsets up cooler yet very niceconditions Friday and into theweekend