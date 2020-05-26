On the Beat 5/26/20 - Plastic Surgery of North Mississippi on Breast Implant Questions Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 days ago On the Beat 5/26/20 - Plastic Surgery of North Mississippi on Breast Implant Questions On today's "On the Beat", Troy speaks to Dr. Alan Pritchard of Plastic Surgery of North Mississippi in Tupelo about commonly-asked questions about breast implants. For more information, call (662) 842-8949 or visit www.dralanpritchard.com 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone. I'm troy thompson. Joining me today, of course, is dr. pritchard from plastic surgery of north mississippi. And today, we're talking all about questions that i know that some people don't like to ask their plastic surgeon when they're going in and talking about breasts. How are you, my friend? Dr. pritchard: i'm doing fine. It's nice to see you again. Troy: likewise, likewise. Okay, so i know these questions might be silly to ask you now, but i can only imagine in all the years that i've been doing this that women come to you and don't ask the question because they think they should already know. Dr. pritchard: a lot of them. Because usually after the consult's over with, i go out and ask my staff because they've been talking to them. Troy: yeah. Dr. pritchard: and they'll have five or six questions answered that they didn't ask me. Troy: and i think that's the important thing, that you need to arm yourself. I say arm. Dr. pritchard: right. Troy: because when you go in and have these consultations, you need to have a little bit of information yourself to begin with. Dr. pritchard: i love when someone's done some research, because it makes my job a little easier to communicate. Because i've got to know what they're really thinking and what they want. Troy: you ready for this? Dr. pritchard: yeah, what? Troy: one of the questions is, "are there different kinds of breast implants?" Dr. pritchard: oh, yes. There's the standard saline implant. Then there's the silicone implant. Troy: right. Dr. pritchard: and silicone, they've got these different shapes now, and there's different textures. So the textured implants are off the market now. We use smooth-walled implants. And they have different shapes. And they're very good. Troy: so what do you suggest? There's two different types. What are you using the most of? Dr. pritchard: mostly, i'm using silicone implants. Troy: okay. Dr. pritchard: in fact, we just got stats back from last year, and about 90% of all breast enlargements are by silicone. Troy: really? Dr. pritchard: yeah. Troy: okay. Well, that's the obvious choice, and a good one to ask, as well. Another one wanted to know how long do breast implants last? I think i've asked you this before. Because i thought you had to have a tune up every few years. Dr. pritchard: oh, the standard was back many years ago, it had to be about every 10 years you might want to think about replacing these implants. Troy: yeah. Dr. pritchard: and i've had people walk in from birmingham that just moved to tupelo, and, "i want my implants exchanged. It's been 10 years." And i'm like, "why?" Our statement in our society is, "if it's not broke, why fix it?" Troy: yeah. Dr. pritchard: and i think that goes with implants, too. Unless you just absolutely want to replace them. Troy: what's the fda say on that? 10 years, 15 years? Or just, "you just need to go have them checked out"? Dr. pritchard: have them checked out. They don't put a date on it. Troy: all right. "what is the right size of an actual implant?" A dr. pritchard: well, that's a little hard. And patients come in, and they say, "i want to be a c or a d." Well, in my mind, i'm looking at their body type. Everybody is different. I take a lot of measurements. Based off that, i pick the implant out that'll probably get them what they want. Troy: got you. All right. Now, a lot of people ask me because they see me doing these interviews, troy, can i breastfeed if i've had an implant?" I'm like, "hello, call your plastic surgeon." Well, is it true or is it not? Dr. pritchard: oh, yeah. And they all do. I do a lot of young ladies, and they say, "hey, i might want to get pregnant in three or four years." And that's fine. And i'll say, "you can breastfeed. There's no evidence that silicone will leak the gel out through the breast milk." Troy: all right. "how do we know if a breast implant has ruptured, and what do we need to do if we feel that?" Dr. pritchard: that's a good question, because if it's saline, then obviously it's just full of a saline solution. The body absorbs it, it goes flat. Troy: so we see a smaller size? Dr. pritchard: the breast size, right. Silicone, not necessarily. It could be leaking out from... i've seen two, and the only thing that told me something was wrong is they were having discomfort and swelling, like inflammation. Okay? Troy: okay. Dr. pritchard: yeah. Troy: i'm going to answer this one. It says, "are there alternatives to breast implants to get bigger breasts?" Something that you and i love to talk about is fat transfer. Dr. pritchard: oh, absolutely. And we're doing that now. We're doing that into the breast. You know, there's only so much fat you can put in, though. That's sort of your limiting factor on those kinds of surgeries. And they talk about also, doing a breast lift and taking the breast tissue you were going to take out and fold it up under the implant. Troy: oh, that's interesting. Dr. pritchard: yeah, i haven't really done that, because most of the time, i don't need to. Troy: always great information. We really appreciate you. Dr. pritchard: enjoyed being here. Troy: if you want to find out more information about dr. pritchard, there it all is up on the screen, plastic surgeons of north mississippi. Be sure to give them a call.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jonathan Green @BrendanSchaub Is it b/c he beat up a dude rocking a lunch lady plastic hair net? 10 minutes ago Kara Nero "the group released his brother and father, who became paralyzed as a result of #torture and severe beatings..'They… https://t.co/OXfDuJY3lY 11 minutes ago mimchael an unarmed protester holds little to no threat to a policeman in riot gear—but a policeman in riot gear DOES pose a… https://t.co/DZ9jDnAtyn 12 minutes ago 5050_Showtime Shots @Anambravirgin @jibbyford_ I was washing the dishes after getting yelled at by my mother to do them and there was a… https://t.co/zAESldUgo0 27 minutes ago dank thomas Some albums that I listened to recently for the first time and loved: Plastic Beach, Set My Heart on Fire Immediate… https://t.co/wlYXKK4AgK 28 minutes ago Jonathan Green @TheNBACentral Did JR just beat up a dude in a lunch ladies plastic shower cap? 55 minutes ago BOSS CUTT. everybody worried abt shops being brocen into but not.. white ppl getting beat.. blacc ppl gettin beat.. asians and… https://t.co/KaX2DI2x2w 2 hours ago angel garcia RT @DosRivers: Lmao he said 2 black guys beat him up when he got jumped by 14 white kids https://t.co/rM5UQLmnfH 2 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources On The Beat 4/13/20 - Plastic Surgery of North Mississippi on Breast Augmentation



Dr. Alan Pritchard and Jana Steele from Plastic Surgery of North Mississippi discuss breast augmentation and who is a perfect candidate for the procedure. Credit: WCBI Published on April 13, 2020 On The Beat 4/13/20 - Plastic Surgery of North Mississippi



Dr. Alan Pritchard and Jana Steele from Plastic Surger of North Mississippi discuss breast augmentation and who is a perfect candidate for the procedure. Credit: WCBI Published on April 13, 2020