(Businesses re-open in Racine with guidance from the city’s health department

RJ: With the health order nowlifted, open signs are now litagain here in Racine andbusiness owners are makingadjustments to make sure theircustomers can return safely.08:36:15 I think its a greatthing and it's about time!ROBERT MILLU WAS THE FIRSTCUSTOMER TO STEP INSIDE THEROOST , A LOCAL BREAKFAST SPOTIN DOWNTOWN RACINE.(ROBERYMILLU, CUSTOMER) 08:36:03 Ifyou're feeling safe, go out.If you're not stay home.WITHTHE CITY'S MAIN HEALTH ORDERNOW LIFTED, FOOD IS SIZZLINGAND CAN ONCE AGAIN BE PLATEDFOR DINE-IN CUSTOMERS FOR THEFIRST TIME SINCE MARCH 18TH.08:08:41 Today's the day!OWNERCHRIS D'AQCUISTO HAS BEENWAITING FOR THIS DAY - SHESAYS SHE HAS LOST THOUSANDS OFDOLLARS AND IS WORKING TOADJUST TO THIS NEW NORMAL.(CHRIS D'AQCUISTO, OWNER OFTHE ROOST)08:08:47 Moving thetables around.
Separatingthem.
Taking the tape measureout and making sure we've gotsix feet distance.THERE ARESTILL SOME RULES THAT WILLREMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL AT LEASTJUNE 30TH UNDER THE CITY'S"RACINE FORWARD" PLAN, WHICHSETS STANDARDS FOR BUSINESSESAS THEY RE-OPEN.INRESTAURANTS, TABLES ARE SPREADOUT AT LEAST SIX FEET APARTAND CAPACITY IS LIMITED TOHALF.AND CHRIS IS ALSO ASKINGHER TEAM TO WEAR MASKS ...08:09:00 Sanitizers, Washingeverything down.
(KathyBennett, Racine Resident)10:18:40 Were glad were goingto the zoo today.
It's been awhile.THE ZOO, BEACH, RETAILSHOPS, SALONS, AND NEARLY ALLOTHER BUSINESSES CAN NOW RE-OPEN WITH RESTRICTIONS AS WELL.SCHOOLS AND OUTDOORPLAYGROUNDS REMAIN OFF LIMITS.10:18:20 I'm okay with thesocial distancing... 08:36:44I hope everybody comes backbecause Downtown Racine ispretty nice.
A SLOW AND SAFEAPPROACH TO RE-OPENING DURINGAN ONGOING GLOBAL HEALTHPANDEMIC.REPORTING IN RACINE,RYAN JENKINS, TMJ-4 NEWS.