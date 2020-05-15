1A JOB PORTAL

Information.

Acadiana opportunity initiative the acadianaopportunity.com site is a collaboration of regional partners including one acadiana, leda, acadiana workforce solutions, and several others.

The goal is to connect workers who have lost a job as a result of covid-19 with retraining and employment resources?

The acadiana region used this portal to successfully assist displaced oil and gas workers pivot to new careers during the 2015 downturn.

The updated acadianaopportunity.com site providesresources for out of work individuals from all industries.

