Steve's Ride: History of the American Red Cross

A brief history of the American Red Cross and some of the work they do.

IT'S YOUR CHANCE TO HELP ANORGANIZATION THAT'S BEEN THEREFOR THE COMMUNITY FOR MORETHAN A CENTURY.

WPTV FIRSTALERT CHIEF METEOROLOGISTSTEVE WEAGLE JOINS US TO SHAREMORE ABOUT THE MISSION OF THRED CROSS...THE RED CROSS IS A NAME WE ALLRECOGNIZE, BUT YOU MIGHT NOTREALIZE JUST HOW FAR BACK THEORGANIZATION GOES...THE RED CROSS WAS FOUNDED WAYBACK IN 18-81... AND HASPROVIDED RELIEF EFFORTS SINCETHEN.

ITS MISSION HAS INCLUDHELPING DURING THE INFLUENZAPANDEMIC OF 19-18.... REDCROSS NURSES ALSO GAVE MEDICALCARE TO SOLDIERS DURING WAR...OUR FOUNDER HER NAME WAS CLARABARTON.

SHE SERVED ON THEBATTLEFIELD DURING THE CIVILWAR AS A COMBAT NURSE.

SHEBECAME VERY MUCH IMPACTED BYWHAT SHE SAW DURING THATCONFLICT.

THE DEATH ANDSUFFERING OF THE SERVICEMEMBERS AND THE CIVILIANS.

ITREALLY BECAME HER LIFERIGHT NOW YOU CAN HELP THE REDCROSS CARRYING OUT ITS MISSIONBY MAKING A DONATION.

HEAD TOWPTV DOT COM SLASH RIDE.

ORTEXT WPTV5 TO 4-1-4-1-1.ANOTHER OPTION IS TO CALL THERED CROSS TELETHON AT561-223-4411.

THE PHONE LINESWILL BE OPEN FROM 11 A-M TONOON ... AND AGAIN FROM 4 P-TO 6:30 P- M... TODAY THROUGFRIDAY.EVERY DOLLAR DONATED WILLHELP.

BE SURE TO TUNE IN ALLWEEK LONG FOR MY RIDE FOR THERED CROSS!

BACK TO Y