COVID-19 Cases: 273 new cases and 17 new deaths statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 17 new deaths.

- here's an updated list of cases- by county in our area.- hancock county has 88 cases and- 11 deaths, harrison county- has 237 cases and 6 deaths, - stone county has 30 cases and n- - - - deaths, while jackson county ha- 296 total cases and 13- deaths.

- on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county has- 205 cases and 30 deaths.- meanwhile, hinds county still - has the most cases in the state- surpassing the 900 mark with- 904.-




