Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doja Cat Defends Herself in 30-Minute Instagram Live Video | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Doja Cat Defends Herself in 30-Minute Instagram Live Video | Billboard News

Doja Cat Defends Herself in 30-Minute Instagram Live Video | Billboard News

Doja Cat has issued a statement following some major backlash she's received for allegedly making past racist remarks online.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Doja Cat Canceled [Video]

Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Doja Cat Canceled

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:26Published
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Top the Hot 100 With 'Savage,' Doja Cat Addresses Rumors and More | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Top the Hot 100 With 'Savage,' Doja Cat Addresses Rumors and More | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Top the Hot 100 With 'Savage,' Doja Cat Addresses Rumors and More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:06Published
Doja Cat Denies She's Anti-Black In Instagram Apology [Video]

Doja Cat Denies She's Anti-Black In Instagram Apology

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:59Published