A ‘Socially Distant’ Memorial Day Weekend

Over the long Memorial Day Weekend, thousands of people flocked to the beach and water to enjoy a little time in the sun.

The Gulfport Police Department tells News 25 they had a busy weekend, but there were no additional issues when it came to getting people to practice social distancing.

But it wasn't only the beaches that had a lot of people, police say the roads were extra busy this weekend as well.

Keeping everyone on the sand, the land and the water safe, took a team effort from departments and agencies across the coast, but teamwork is what police said made everything go smoothly. "We actually just saw a lot of people just policing themselves and having good time.

It was crowded on the beach we were on the water this weekend and there were a lot of people on the water with a lot of boats out, like I said, people just practicing social distancing, just having a good time."

Moving forward, the Gulfport Police Department wants to remind everyone that we are still dealing with a pandemic and asks that you continue to practice social distancing.