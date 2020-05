Donut believe the line! Insane line up for Krispy Kreme reopening in Baton Rouge Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published now Donut believe the line! Insane line up for Krispy Kreme reopening in Baton Rouge Two women hilariously recap the two-minute-long line of cars in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday (May 26). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Donut believe the line! Insane line up for Krispy Kreme reopening in Baton Rouge Two women hilariously recap the two-minute-long line of cars in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday (May 26).





You Might Like

Tweets about this Sandrina @bidenforpres1 @nowthisnews Not offended— Never mind they look like complete idiots, I just can’t believe how easil… https://t.co/KHfk0Tte5r 3 days ago