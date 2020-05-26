Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Declines Blocking Prisoner Transfer Plan

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Supreme Court Declines Blocking Prisoner Transfer Plan

Supreme Court Declines Blocking Prisoner Transfer Plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block a judge’s ruling that requires the U.S. government to evaluate moving up to 837 potentially at-risk prisoners out of a federal prison in Ohio due to concerns about the health risks of the coronavirus.

The justices rejected a request by President Donald Trump’s administration to put the lower court ruling on hold.

Inmates at the Elkton Correctional Institution filed suit in April saying that the conditions at the facility in eastern Ohio violated their rights under the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Supreme Court Declines Blocking Prisoner Transfer Plan: https://t.co/4BJMrf0Kxf #DonaldTrump 2 hours ago