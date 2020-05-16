CM Soren expresses his grief over sad demise of Congress' Rajendra Singh

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren paid tribute to late Senior Congress leader, former minister and sitting MLA of Bermo district, Rajendra Singh.

The Chief Minister said, "Rajendra Singh was a guardian to him and he grew up under his guidance.

Chief Minister has expressed deep grief on his demise.

He said that his tenure as the Health Minister has proved to be a milestone." "Rajendra Singh always had good relations with all the political party leaders.

We need to take inspiration from his lifetime," the minister further said.