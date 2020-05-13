Cousin Sal: Cardinals will be much improved this year and will win 10 games this season
FOX Bet has the Arizona Cardinals win total set at 7.5.
Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they will go over or under that mark.
K Dubb Cousin Sal: Cardinals will be much improved this year and will win 10 games this season https://t.co/Zr8MyrCj0d #sports #feedly 2 days ago
Clay Travis: The value is on the Seahawks to win the NFC West this seasonThe Lock It In crew take a look at the NFC West today and predict who will win. Check out which teams everyone thinks will win the NFC West.
Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will win fewer than 9 games in 2020FOX Bet has the New England Patriots over-under for wins at 9. Hear why Todd Fuhrman thinks they will go under that in their first season without Tom Brady.