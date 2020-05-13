Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cousin Sal: Cardinals will be much improved this year and will win 10 games this season

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Cousin Sal: Cardinals will be much improved this year and will win 10 games this season

Cousin Sal: Cardinals will be much improved this year and will win 10 games this season

FOX Bet has the Arizona Cardinals win total set at 7.5.

Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they will go over or under that mark.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Cardinals will be much improved this year and will win 10 games this season

Cousin Sal: Cardinals will be much improved this year and will win 10 games this seasonFOX Bet has the Arizona Cardinals win total set at 7.5. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they will...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Cousin Sal: Cardinals will be much improved this year and will win 10 games this season https://t.co/Zr8MyrCj0d #sports #feedly 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: The value is on the Seahawks to win the NFC West this season [Video]

Clay Travis: The value is on the Seahawks to win the NFC West this season

The Lock It In crew take a look at the NFC West today and predict who will win. Check out which teams everyone thinks will win the NFC West.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will win fewer than 9 games in 2020 [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will win fewer than 9 games in 2020

FOX Bet has the New England Patriots over-under for wins at 9. Hear why Todd Fuhrman thinks they will go under that in their first season without Tom Brady.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:33Published