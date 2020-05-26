Richard Herd Dies at 87 in Los Angeles | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:38s - Published 17 hours ago Richard Herd Dies at 87 in Los Angeles | THR News Richard Herd, the venerable character actor who played Mr. Wilhelm on 'Seinfeld' and appeared in such notable films as 'All the President's Men' and 'The China Syndrome,' died Tuesday. He was 87. 0

Richard Herd has sadly died at the age of 87. Variety reports that the veteran actor, who is best...

