Richard Herd Dies at 87 in Los Angeles | THR News

Richard Herd, the venerable character actor who played Mr. Wilhelm on 'Seinfeld' and appeared in such notable films as 'All the President's Men' and 'The China Syndrome,' died Tuesday.
He was 87.
Angel Torres RT @reviewwales: Damn. RIP Richard Herd:
'Veteran character actor Richard Herd, best known for portraying Mr. Wilhelm on “Seinfeld,” died o… 38 seconds ago
Richard Herd dead aged 87'Seinfeld' actor Richard Herd, who played George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) supervisor Mr. Wilhelm, passed away on Tuesday (26.05.20) at his Los Angeles home aged 87.
Danny Green on playing with LeBron James, potential NBA returnDanny Green joins Colin Cowherd to talk NBA. Hear Danny's thoughts on the league's potential return and reported 16-team playoff format and playing with LeBron James.