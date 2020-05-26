Global  

Richard Herd Dies at 87 in Los Angeles

Richard Herd Dies at 87 in Los Angeles | THR News

Richard Herd Dies at 87 in Los Angeles | THR News

Richard Herd, the venerable character actor who played Mr. Wilhelm on 'Seinfeld' and appeared in such notable films as 'All the President's Men' and 'The China Syndrome,' died Tuesday.

He was 87.

