Wingsuit Base Jumper Collects Some Branches on His Run

Occurred on September 6, 2018 / Loen, Norway Info from Licensor: "This was a wingsuit base jump that occurred in Loen, Norway.

I forgot to take my sunglasses off before the jump.

The added shade took away from the effectiveness of my depth perception.

Which diminished my ability to correctly judge the height of the trees at speed.

Resulting in me crashing through the top of a tree, while in mid-flight."