Seinfeld Actor Richard Herd Dies At 87

Actor Richard Herd, known for playing the role of Mr. Wilhelm, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87.

Richard Herd Dies at 87, Netflix's 'Dark' Trailer Has Arrived and Kevin Hart's Hilarious Quarantine Confession | THR News [Video]

Richard Herd Dies at 87, Netflix's 'Dark' Trailer Has Arrived and Kevin Hart's Hilarious Quarantine Confession | THR News

Richard Herd Dies at 87, Netflix's 'Dark' Trailer Has Arrived and Kevin Hart's Hilarious Quarantine Confession | THR News

Richard Herd Dies at 87 in Los Angeles | THR News [Video]

Richard Herd Dies at 87 in Los Angeles | THR News

Richard Herd, the venerable character actor who played Mr. Wilhelm on 'Seinfeld' and appeared in such notable films as 'All the President's Men' and 'The China Syndrome,' died Tuesday. He was 87.

