A simple request from each zodiac sign

As we enter the exciting, glittering Gemini season, we look to Lord Scott Disick to be our guide as he celebrates his birthday.

What a time!.Gemini season is all about communication.

It’s important to make sure your message is clear!

So what are the signs trying to tell us?

.Aries: Please don’t drive under the speed limit.Taurus: Please don’t wake me from my nap until my REM cycle is complete.Gemini: Please let me tell you about this thing I just read.Cancer: Please stay away from my file labeled ‘secret love poetry‘.Leo: Please take a few more from different angles.Virgo: Please respect our fridge’s organization system.Libra: Please give me a hug and a kiss.Scorpio: Please don’t talk to me.Sagittarius: Please let me go outside.Capricorn: Please respond to emails in under 2 business days.Aquarius: Please tell me what you think of this theory I have.Pisces: Please don’t look at me during the sad part of the movie