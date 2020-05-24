Global  

Amid Criticism, Trump Says Obama 'Caught Playing Golf'

Amid Criticism, Trump Says Obama 'Caught Playing Golf'
President Trump slammed former President Obama.
Amid criticism over playing golf during the coronavirus outbreak, president trump tweeted tuesday: http://production.geobeats.com/admin/stock_footages/30048 Didn't Obama, whose Administration has now been caught cold illegally spying on the Trump campaign, recently also get caught playing golf on a course in Virginia, despite his wife Michelle urging people to stay home, before and after his round, in a major public service message?

Https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1265366451306803201 (slide A total double standard.

The only thing the Dems have going for them is their very close relationship with the Fake News Lamestream Media!

Https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1265366452170829824



