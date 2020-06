Detective shot while investigating shooting

A City of Tonawanda Police captain is expected to survive after being shot four times.

HE COMES FLYINGDOWN THE STAIRSWITH HIS RIFLE JUSTSPRAYING US.IT WAS MULTIPLE,BANG, BANG, BANG,POP, POP, POP, POP,POP, POP, POP.

JUSTLIKE ON TV3 WERE AIMED AT ME.THEY WERE PRETTYLOUS.

IT WAS PRETTYSURREALIT WAS SCARY.

I DIDN'TKNOW HOW TO FEEL.MY HEART WAS RACINGI KNOW TWO OF THESHOTS WENT THROUGHHIS VEST SO THAT WASA GOOD THING.I GOT HIM LOW GOTTENBEHIND A FIRE TRUCKBECAUSE WE WERESTILL GETTING FIREDONGOOD EVENING, I'MJEFF RUSSO...TONIGHT A CITY OFTONAWANDA OFFICERHAS HIS BULLETPROOF VEST AND HISFELLOW OFFICERS TOTHANK FOR SAVINGHIS LIFE..THE CHAOTIC CHAINOF EVENTS STARTEDHERE IN THE 200BLOCK OF MORGANSTREET..

WHEREPOLICE ARRIVED JUSTAFTER ONE-AM TOINVESTIGATE ADRIVE-BY SHOOTING..WHEN OFFICERSARRIVED ON THESCENE THEY SAY THEYFOUND A MAN SHOT INTHE STREET.WHILE POLICE WEREINVESTIGATING THATSHOOTING...THEY SAYTHE SUSPECTRETURNED TO THESCENE..AND THAT'S WHEN HEOPENED FIRE ON ATLEAST SIX OFFICERS...7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTERS ALITOUHEY AND HANNAHBUEHLER LEAD OFFOUR TEAM COVERAGETONIGHT.STILL SEARCHING THESUSPECT'SAPARTMENT FOREVIDENCE AT THISHOUR.

IT'S BEEN ALONG DAY FOR ALL OFTHESE OFFICERS ANDIT ALL STARTEDAROUND 1 ONE THISMORNING...SOTPOP POP POP IT WASLIKE YOU SEE ON TV.

ITWAS CONTINUOUS.TONAWANDA CITYPOLICE CAPTAINFREDRIC FOELS ISDESCRIBING THEHARROWING FEWMOMENTS HE ANDFIVE OTHER ON DUTYPOLICE OFFICERSWERE SHOT AT EARLYTUESDAY MORNING.THE OFFICERS WEREWERE IN THE MIDSTOF INVESTIGATING AMAN SHOT IN THEAREA.SOT :07THE SUSPECT WHOSHOT THE FIRSTGENTLEMAN CAMEBACK AND OPENEDFIRE ON US.FOELS SAY POLICEDETECTIVE DAVIDLJILJANICHWAS SHOT FOURTIMESTWICE IN HISBULLET PROOF VESTAND TWICE IN HISLOWER WASTE.SOTI GOT HIM LOW ANDBEHIND A FIRE TRUCKBC WE WERE STILLGETTING FIRED ON.ACCORDING TO FOELSTHE SUSPECTDROVE OFF ANDOFFICERS FOLLOWED.HE SAYS THEYEXCHANGED GUNFIREWITH THE SUSPECTBEFORE DECIDED TODELIBERATELY HIT HISCAR IN AN ATTEMPT TOSTOP HIM.

ONE POLICELT SUFFERED ABROKEN WRISTDURING THE CRASH.FOELS SAYS THESUSPECT PITCHEDTHIS SEMI AUTOMATICRIFLE OUT OF THE CARAND SURRENDERED.IN THIS VIDEO YOUCAN SEE OFFICERSCAREFULLYPROCESSING THATPIECE OF EVIDENCE.NEIGHOBORS LIKEAMELIA EDDY WHOHEARD THE SHOTSARE SURPRISED TOSEE THIS KND OFCRIME HAPPEN ONHER STREET.SOT :06IT WAS SCARY.

I'M 21AND WOKEN OUT OF ADEAD SLEEP.

I'VENEVER HEARD THIS.

ITWAS SCARY.

I DIDN'TKNOW HOW TO FEEL.WE KNOW THESUSPECT IS A CITY OFTONAWANDARESIDENT.

HE WILLLIKELY FACE MULTIPLECOUNTS OFATTEMPTED MURDEROF A POLICE OFFICER.THE VICTIM OF THEINITIAL SHOOTING ISEXPECTED TOSURVIVE.THE DETECTIVE A 19YEAR VETERAN ISALSO EXPECTED TOSURVIVE AND FORMORE ON HISCAREERI'M JOINEDBY MY COLLEAGUEHANNAH B.AND ALI WE ARELEARNING MOREABOUT CITY OFTONAWANDA POLICEDETECTIVE WHOSOURCES HAVEIDENTIFIED TO ME ASDAVID LJILJANICHLIL-LAN-ITCH WASSHOT FOUR TIMES BYTHE SUSPECT DURINGTHE INCIDENT..DETECTIVE LIL-LAN-ITCH SEEN HERE INTHIS 2017 FILE PHOTOFROM THE BUFFALONEWS IS A 19 YEARVETERAN OF THE CITYOF TONAWANDAPOLICE DEPARTMENT.HE'S HELD A VARIETYOF POSITIONS WITHTHE DEPARTMENT ANDSERVED AS A LONG-TIME SCHOOLRESOURCE AND D-A-R-E OFFICER WITHTONAWANDA CITYSCHOOLS.CURRENTLY, HE'S ANARCOTICS OFFICERWITH THE CITY OFTONAWANDA.ACCORDING TO HISPUBLIC PROFILE O