Paul Mescal's Chain

The chain belonging to the actor's 'Normal People' character Connell Waldron has become a huge hit with viewers.
Polly March🦋 RT @EllenCScott: you must stop gassing up the Paul Mescal pictures, you’re going to convince London men that shorts, a chain, a cig and cri… 10 minutes ago
heat & heatworld.com PSA: Normal People's Paul Mescal is raffling Connell's iconic chain for charity
https://t.co/3BGtFx02XB https://t.co/vRczXrSJeY 14 minutes ago
Ziz O'Beirne When I look at this pic I just imagine a gal that went out with @mescal_paul in secondary school (& dumped him) sta… https://t.co/wAofSzoY7o 14 minutes ago
Sean Reid @mescal_paul If the chain wasn’t bad enough, now you are bringing back the O’Neills shorts as well!! Fucksake lad calm down!!! 🙊🙈🙉 24 minutes ago
kitty RT @katehalliwell: tired: Connell’s chain
wired: Paul Mescal’s short shorts https://t.co/Uob2ss7wXX 26 minutes ago
PollyT #NormalPeople star @mescal_paul #PaulMescal is selling his chain to raise money for charity #connellschain https://t.co/WPIMfcwUvb 34 minutes ago
Karen Crowley @HelenORahilly @chrislovepr @PietaHouse A raffle for a chain donated by Paul Mescal has raised over €29k since it s… https://t.co/sQ05YGSgqy 54 minutes ago
Thor Man 🏳️🌈🇬🇧🇨🇮🇪🇺🇳🇱 RT @Independent: Normal People star Paul Mescal is selling his chain to raise money for charity https://t.co/NkUeifeGN0 56 minutes ago
Paul Mescal auctioning off his character's chain from 'Normal People' for charityPaul Mescal auctioning off his character's chain from 'Normal People' for charity The chain belonging to the actor's 'Normal People' character Connell Waldron has become a huge hit with viewers and..