Minneapolis Police Officers Fired After Death Of Detained Black Man

Possum Blu © RT @cnni: Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for their involvement in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was held dow… 3 seconds ago
Fagbemi Young RT @keithboykin: Firing the four Minneapolis police officers is not justice. The police officer who killed George Floyd should be charged w… 4 seconds ago
Dhu_ni RT @QasimRashid: BREAKING: 4 Minneapolis police officers have been fired in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.
Floyd was unarmed & ha… 4 seconds ago
BONNIE RT @samswey: Three of those four Minneapolis police officers who got fired today were fired because organizers successfully pressured the c… 6 seconds ago
ReesaTheWarrior RT @Yamiche: My latest along w/ my @NewsHour colleagues.
Four Minneapolis police officers have now been fired after George Floyd, a black… 6 seconds ago
MistressVader™ Four Minneapolis police officers fired after death of unarmed man George Floyd https://t.co/eth3XDMMpc via @CBSNews 6 seconds ago
Wolfman Jack RT @Amy_Siskind: "Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after an of… 7 seconds ago
Michelle Maeve RT @samswey: According to this report, 46% of cases appealed through a process called “arbitration” which allows a lawyer selected in part… 7 seconds ago
Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False ReportState Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he..
'I Can't Breathe': Man Killed In MPD Arrest Identified As George FloydGeorge Floyd was a black man in his 40s and died overnight at the hands of Minneapolis Police, Christiane Cordero reports (). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 26, 2020