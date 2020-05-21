Max Minute: Do I Need To Disinfect Surfaces In My Home To Protect Against The Coronavirus?

The coronavirus has many concerned about keeping their home clean, but how often do you need to disinfect those counters, or even your mail?
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Max Minute: Convalescent Plasma Getting More Attention As Search Continues For COVID-19 TreatmentPatients who have recovered from COVID-19 may now be able to help others who are infected. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has more on convalescent plasma in his latest Max Minute.
Max Minute: How To Protect Yourself Over Memorial Day WeekendThe long Memorial Day weekend is upon us and more people are expected to spend time outdoors. So how can you protect yourself? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.