Boonville fire debris being cleared

Furniture...every charred toy......they all serve as constant, painful, reminders to people in boonville.

It's been tough for the massive, january block fire to fade into memory, with a huge pile of burnt buildings sitting right on main street.

As newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports....today, that's changing.

Stand up 7:41 "some of boonville's most painful memories for nearly the past five months on display, are finally being hauled away, today" nat :16 screetching people in boonville sat and watched while crews from rome started to collect and clear what's left of buildings destroyed by the massive january block fire.

Karl trianor didn't want to talk about his kind gesture of bringing cold drinks to the workers.

But he was all for talking about his beloved business and boonville .

None 5:53 "our business was established in 1906, but i grew up in boonville, i love boonville and our downtown" and he hopes removal of the rubble will mean thoughts of what was lost will be replaced by dreams of what could be 6:05 "we're all hoping that out of the ashes will rise a hopefully a new diner or other businesses" quick nat the police chief says there are reasons this long- awaited day took so long to arrive 6:54 "this was all private property.

It took aong te for e insuranceompanies todo th, the village board, dpw, fire department worked so hard to facilitate what's happening today" 6:10 "and now that athis is getting cleaned up, every fractured piece of wood....every mangled piece of