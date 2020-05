Georgia Straight Call of Duty League announces that everyone will be invited to its championship party this August #CallofDuty … https://t.co/2fp8A96tjP 5 days ago

Esports RTs RT @georgiastraight : Call of Duty League announces that everyone will be invited to its championship party this August #CallofDuty #eSports … 5 days ago

The Authentic T-Shirt Company/SanMar Canada Call of Duty League announces that everyone will be invited to its championship party this August! This may be an… https://t.co/G5spp9pUnJ 3 days ago

Georgia Straight Call of Duty League announces that everyone will be invited to its championship party this August #eSports #CODL https://t.co/Hj4BTK9YL7 3 days ago

Georgia Straight No one will be on the outside looking in. https://t.co/gnhodVQlTK #cod #callofduty #esports 1 day ago

Priyanta Emrith #NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announces the 2019-20 regular season has been deemed completed & the League will go… https://t.co/pFCyobV1Ke 2 hours ago

Kari Lake BREAKING— NHL announces 2019-20 regular season is over. League will move straight to playoffs with 24-team playoff… https://t.co/Y2wdPjIbOD 1 hour ago

Fairness Meter Maid RT @KariLakeFox10 : BREAKING— NHL announces 2019-20 regular season is over. League will move straight to playoffs with 24-team playoff form… 53 minutes ago