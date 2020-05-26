Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Helping Hands

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Helping Hands

Helping Hands

Helping Hands is helping the people of Columbus who are having a hard time will bill due to covid 19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Helping Hands

The helping hands agency in columbus individuals and families having a hard times due to the coronavirus.

The agency is offering financial help to those in need.

Executive director nancy guerry says they're helping people pay their rent, mortgage, and utilities, along with providing meals through their food pantry.

Guerry says they've always provided this type of help... but due to covid-19 they're seeing more people needing assistance... "the difference now is the people that we are seeing come through our doors have never had to ask for help before.

They've always had a job, they've always been able to pay their own bills, and through no fault of their own, the jobs have either ended, their hours have been cut way back and they find themselves not quite able to stretch that unemployment check as far as they need to, or they're just realizing they're not going to be able to make it month to month like they've always been able to do."

If you would like to apply for assistance, guerry says it's best to call them first and speak with a representative.

Their number is 662- 328-8301.

Centered




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnaTheUnknown

The Anamator i gotta say this pandemic isnt helping with the fact that i already before it felt a burning feeling from just hugg… https://t.co/0LaRHQKuGz 18 seconds ago

xSpect_Starx

🌟A-Star🌟 Also on a separate note, big thanks to my bud @ThePivotsXXD for helping me get the hands drawn right on that drawing 38 seconds ago

jasesidhu

jasinsan #NZ RT @Rameshwadhwa3: #ServingHumanitySelflessly Words do fall short when it comes to acknowledge the works done by the volunteers of DSS. By… 4 minutes ago

golf_hippie

Golf Hippie I’m switching to @ForWellness for my morning brew soon as I can get my hands on some. You’re either helping or hurt… https://t.co/HBGGlXpAs1 4 minutes ago

jaeraedell

Benny Frank RT @Vince2suave: @ingxbirepeace You don’t understand.. it’s all some people can do and if they arn’t helping spread awareness then they are… 5 minutes ago

mr_marker10

Matthew Marker RT @Seana_THD: DM @GardnerD187 giving some recognition to Jake and Sophia during her visit to #3867 this Memorial Day! It was great to have… 7 minutes ago

Vince2suave

Suavé @ingxbirepeace You don’t understand.. it’s all some people can do and if they arn’t helping spread awareness then t… https://t.co/RQi7F2OQJm 10 minutes ago

PreciousR_

PRECIOUS The helping hands killed me 😂😂 https://t.co/1Ew5b7CYVj 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes [Video]

Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes

Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes

Credit: WTHIPublished
Temperature checked at the entrance of supermarket in Queens [Video]

Temperature checked at the entrance of supermarket in Queens

A supermarket in Queens, New York is seen using a temperature check as well as hands disinfection at their entrance on Tuesday (May 26). They said they have been doing this for weeks but haven't..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:51Published