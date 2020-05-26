Helping Hands is helping the people of Columbus who are having a hard time will bill due to covid 19.

The helping hands agency in columbus individuals and families having a hard times due to the coronavirus.

The agency is offering financial help to those in need.

Executive director nancy guerry says they're helping people pay their rent, mortgage, and utilities, along with providing meals through their food pantry.

Guerry says they've always provided this type of help... but due to covid-19 they're seeing more people needing assistance... "the difference now is the people that we are seeing come through our doors have never had to ask for help before.

They've always had a job, they've always been able to pay their own bills, and through no fault of their own, the jobs have either ended, their hours have been cut way back and they find themselves not quite able to stretch that unemployment check as far as they need to, or they're just realizing they're not going to be able to make it month to month like they've always been able to do."

If you would like to apply for assistance, guerry says it's best to call them first and speak with a representative.

Their number is 662- 328-8301.

Centered