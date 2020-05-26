An argument over rent and the upkeep of a home ends with one man dead, Monday around noon.

Argument over rent ends with one dead, two arrested

Assault.

The victim, 30-year-old william cecil smith, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

An argument over rent and the upkeep of a home ends with one man dead.

According to dublin police chief tim chatman, 19-year-old royal patterson shot and killed 30-yr-old quinton gipson.

The incident happened on troup street, in dublin... monday afternoon.

Witnesses say patterson then ran from the scene with 68-yr-old jack guyton.

Police later arrested patterson and