Argument over rent ends with one dead, two arrested

|
Assault.
The victim, 30-year-old william cecil smith, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
An argument over rent and the upkeep of a home ends with one man dead.
According to dublin police chief tim chatman, 19-year-old royal patterson shot and killed 30-yr-old quinton gipson.
The incident happened on troup street, in dublin... monday afternoon.
Witnesses say patterson then ran from the scene with 68-yr-old jack guyton.
Police later arrested patterson and
|
|
Tweets about this