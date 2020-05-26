Global  

Trump: Widower Of Late Scarborough Staffer Would Want To 'Get To The Bottom' Of Allegations

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Trump: Widower Of Late Scarborough Staffer Would Want To 'Get To The Bottom' Of Allegations
The White House held a briefing.
Tweets about this

dm_cgo

David Milligan RT @yashar: Timothy Klausutis, the widower of Lori Klausutis, has written to Jack Dorsey asking him to delete tweets by President Trump spr… 7 seconds ago

MamaBearNow

For Our Kids RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia #TrumpDementiaSyndrome — Bizarre, deranged Trump tweets promote baseless conspiracy theory. Normal, san… 50 seconds ago

honeybee_tx

Texas Honeybee RT @FrankBuckleyTV: Widower seeks removal of Trump tweets that promote baseless conspiracy theory about his late wife. https://t.co/ap7bqfp… 2 minutes ago

StrijkerJw

JW @Twitter, you know the***is lying. Remove his tweets already! #trump https://t.co/GcJU6fjsrR 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death [Video]

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death

Twitter reacts to a request from the widower of one of Joe Scarborough’s staffers from his time in Congress, accusing President Trump of perverting the memory of his dead wife.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published