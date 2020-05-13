Friends, Family Members Reeling Following George Floyd's Death

People who knew him best say George Floyd was a gentle giant, a transplant from Houston who came to Minneapolis for a fresh start, Reg Chapman reports (2:17).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 26, 2020
Family, friends gather to mourn death of 7-year-old California girlDozens of family members and friends went to a home in Stockton, California to mourn the death of a girl who died Saturday.
Friends, family remember Lansing Correctional Officer George RobareFriends and family of George Robare, the Lansing Correctional Facility supervisor who died Monday from complications with COVID-19, remember him as a happy man with a great sense of humor, dedicated to..