Friends, Family Members Reeling Following George Floyd's Death Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:17s - Published now Friends, Family Members Reeling Following George Floyd's Death People who knew him best say George Floyd was a gentle giant, a transplant from Houston who came to Minneapolis for a fresh start, Reg Chapman reports (2:17). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 26, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Family, friends gather to mourn death of 7-year-old California girl



Dozens of family members and friends went to a home in Stockton, California to mourn the death of a girl who died Saturday. Credit: KTXL Duration: 01:25 Published now Friends, family remember Lansing Correctional Officer George Robare



Friends and family of George Robare, the Lansing Correctional Facility supervisor who died Monday from complications with COVID-19, remember him as a happy man with a great sense of humor, dedicated to.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:39 Published 2 weeks ago