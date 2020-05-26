The Death Of George Floyd: A Minute-By-Minute

Police were called to the scene because of a report of a fraudulent transaction at Cup Foods, Esme Murphy reports (3:13).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 26, 2020
Friends, Family Members Reeling Following George Floyd's DeathPeople who knew him best say George Floyd was a gentle giant, a transplant from Houston who came to Minneapolis for a fresh start, Reg Chapman reports (2:17). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 26, 2020
Minneapolis Police Officers Fired After Death Of Detained Black ManCBS4's Nancy Chen reports on the death of George Floyd.