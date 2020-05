4 wounded in Waffle House shooting

VACANT LOT NEXT TO THE WAFFLEHOUSEON CLAY STREET.POLICE SAY THEY ARE STILLWORKING OUT THEDETAILS THAT LED TO A HAIL OFBULLETS.

THE VICKSBURG WAFFLE HOUSE WASBACK TOBUSINESS AFTER 4 PEOPLE WERESHOT JUSTOUTSIDE ....TUESDAY MORNINGAROUND 12:45."I CAN'T SPECULATE SO I CAN'TSAYWHAT LED UP THE SHOOTING.

SCOTTSIMMONS: BUT THERE WERE MULTIPLECASINGS RIGHT?CHIEF MILTON MOOREYES MULTIPLECASINGS WERE FOUNDINTHE PARKING LOT."THE VICKSBURG MAYOR WAS MEETINGWITH THEWAFFLE HOUSE OPERATORS LATE LESSTHAN 12 HOURS AFTER.GEORGE FLAGGS WANTS TO MAKE SURETHERESTAURANT HAS ADEQUATESECURITY."THEY DIDN'T HAVE SECURITY ON AHOLIDAY NIGHT.

THEY HAVESECURITY ON THE WEEKENDS BUTTHEY HAVE AGREED TO HAVESECURITYON HOLIDAYS NOW." THE MAYOR SAYSHE BELIEVE THE GATHERINGOF PEOPLE OUTSIDE THE WAFFLEHOUSE WAS ARESULT OF THE PANDEMIC ANDPEOPLETRYING TO FIND SOME PLACE TOGATHER LATEAT NIGHTTHE VICTIMS RANGE IN AGE FROM 16TO 27."IT IS SAD THAT SOMEONE WHO HASNO REGARD FOR SAFETY ORHUMAN LIFE WOULD SHOOT THATRECKLESSLY.SCOTT SIMMONS: DO WE KNOW IF ITWAS ONE, TWO OR THREE SHOOTING?CHIEF MILTON MOORE/VICKSBURGPOLICE DEPARTMENT: WEARE STILL LOOKING INTO IT." 3 OF THE VICTIMS WERE TAKEN TOUMMC.

THEIR INJURIES ARECONSIDERED NON LIFE THREATENINGWITH WOUNDS TO THE ARMSAND LEGS.THE FOUR TREATED AND RELEASED.THE CHIEF SAYS INVESTIGATORS ARESTILL WORKING THROUGH INTERVIEWSANDSURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE.

INVICKSBURG SCOTTSIMMONS 16 WAPT NEWS.

